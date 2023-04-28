Invest and Prec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 450.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2023 up 261.4% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.