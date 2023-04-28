 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Invest and Prec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Investment and Precision Castings are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 450.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2023 up 261.4% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

Investment and Precision Castings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.47 41.83 35.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.47 41.83 35.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.60 15.36 14.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.45 -2.00 1.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.28 1.83 1.68
Depreciation 1.83 1.81 1.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.35 20.68 16.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.87 4.16 -0.04
Other Income 0.07 0.51 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.94 4.67 0.33
Interest 1.90 1.96 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.04 2.70 -1.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.04 2.70 -1.18
Tax 1.14 0.77 -0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.90 1.93 -0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.90 1.93 -0.83
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 3.87 -1.65
Diluted EPS 5.80 3.87 -1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 3.87 -1.65
Diluted EPS 5.80 3.87 -1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited