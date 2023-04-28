English
    Invest and Prec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Investment and Precision Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 450.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2023 up 261.4% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.

    Invest and Prec shares closed at 370.95 on April 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.50% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.

    Investment and Precision Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.4741.8335.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.4741.8335.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6015.3614.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.45-2.001.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.281.831.68
    Depreciation1.831.811.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3520.6816.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.874.16-0.04
    Other Income0.070.510.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.944.670.33
    Interest1.901.961.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.042.70-1.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.042.70-1.18
    Tax1.140.77-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.901.93-0.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.901.93-0.83
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.803.87-1.65
    Diluted EPS5.803.87-1.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.803.87-1.65
    Diluted EPS5.803.87-1.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am