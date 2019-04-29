Invest and Prec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.15 crore, down 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.15 crore in March 2019 down 9.15% from Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019 down 19.82% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019 down 6.61% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2018.

Invest and Prec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2018.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 262.05 on April 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.