    Invest and Prec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.22 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Investment and Precision Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.22 crore in June 2023 up 18.14% from Rs. 39.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 1014.49% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2023 up 121.02% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

    Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

    Invest and Prec shares closed at 456.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and 112.99% over the last 12 months.

    Investment and Precision Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.2244.4739.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.2244.4739.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0216.6014.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.53-2.450.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.582.281.97
    Depreciation1.861.831.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5120.3518.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.785.871.66
    Other Income0.560.070.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.345.941.78
    Interest1.791.901.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.554.040.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.554.040.41
    Tax1.291.140.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.262.900.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.262.900.29
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.525.800.59
    Diluted EPS6.525.800.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.525.800.59
    Diluted EPS6.525.800.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Invest and Prec #Investment and Precision Castings #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

