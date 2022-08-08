Invest and Prec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore in June 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 31.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 83.68% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022 down 37.96% from Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2021.

Invest and Prec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2021.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 213.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -34.10% over the last 12 months.