Invest and Prec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.62 crore, up 314.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.62 crore in June 2021 up 314.12% from Rs. 7.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 146.65% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2021 up 344.08% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2020.

Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.69 in June 2020.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 323.30 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.93% returns over the last 6 months and 112.70% over the last 12 months.