Invest and Prec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore in June 2019 down 17.35% from Rs. 30.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 down 155.26% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2019 down 48.84% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2018.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 142.40 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.85% returns over the last 6 months and -61.99% over the last 12 months.