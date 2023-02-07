Invest and Prec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 31.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 41.83 44.29 31.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 41.83 44.29 31.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.36 17.58 12.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.00 -1.11 0.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.83 1.87 1.82 Depreciation 1.81 1.81 1.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.68 22.13 14.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.16 2.01 1.18 Other Income 0.51 0.15 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.67 2.17 1.22 Interest 1.96 1.56 1.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.70 0.61 -0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.70 0.61 -0.27 Tax 0.77 0.17 -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.93 0.44 -0.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.93 0.44 -0.23 Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.87 0.87 -0.46 Diluted EPS 3.87 0.87 -0.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.87 0.87 -0.46 Diluted EPS 3.87 0.87 -0.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited