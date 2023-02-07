English
    Invest and Prec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 31.03% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Investment and Precision Castings are:Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 939.97% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2022 up 111.07% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
    Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.Invest and Prec shares closed at 305.35 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.
    Investment and Precision Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.8344.2931.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.8344.2931.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3617.5812.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.00-1.110.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.831.871.82
    Depreciation1.811.811.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.6822.1314.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.162.011.18
    Other Income0.510.150.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.672.171.22
    Interest1.961.561.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.700.61-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.700.61-0.27
    Tax0.770.17-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.930.44-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.930.44-0.23
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.870.87-0.46
    Diluted EPS3.870.87-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.870.87-0.46
    Diluted EPS3.870.87-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited