Invest and Prec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore, up 49.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore in December 2020 up 49.25% from Rs. 23.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020 up 1225.08% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020 up 120.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019.

Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 219.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.08% returns over the last 6 months and 15.20% over the last 12 months.