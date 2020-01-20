Invest and Prec Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore, down 17.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore in December 2019 down 17.88% from Rs. 28.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019 down 104.23% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019 down 56.62% from Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2018.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 184.90 on January 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.72% returns over the last 6 months and -43.11% over the last 12 months.