Invest and Prec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2023 up 451.27% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2023 up 260.93% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 370.95 on April 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.50% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.