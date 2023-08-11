Invest and Prec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.22 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.22 crore in June 2023 up 18.14% from Rs. 39.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 1015.54% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2023 up 121.02% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 456.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and 112.99% over the last 12 months.