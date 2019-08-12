Invest and Prec Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'11 Jun'08 Net Sales/Income from operations 24.77 19.86 22.45 Other Operating Income 0.60 -- -- Total Income From Operations 25.37 19.86 22.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.80 7.17 7.82 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.01 -0.87 -0.31 Power & Fuel 3.59 3.15 2.87 Employees Cost 1.82 1.74 1.95 Depreciation 1.84 0.86 1.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.03 4.59 4.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 3.22 5.04 Other Income 0.07 -- 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 3.22 5.14 Interest 1.51 0.83 0.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.16 2.39 4.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.16 2.39 4.87 Tax -0.32 1.03 1.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.84 1.36 3.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -0.01 -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.84 1.35 3.67 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.84 1.35 3.67 Equity Share Capital 5.00 4.96 4.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 37.13 45.92 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.68 2.71 -- Diluted EPS -1.68 2.71 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.68 2.71 7.41 Diluted EPS -1.68 2.71 7.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- 0.28 0.24 Share Holding (%) -- 57.23 49.35 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- 0.21 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- 100.00 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- 42.77 -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited