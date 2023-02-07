 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Invest and Prec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 31.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Investment and Precision Castings are:Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 927.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2022 up 111.07% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021. Invest and Prec shares closed at 305.35 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.
Investment and Precision Castings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations41.8344.2931.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations41.8344.2931.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.3617.5812.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.00-1.110.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.831.871.82
Depreciation1.811.811.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.6822.1314.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.162.011.18
Other Income0.510.160.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.672.171.22
Interest1.961.561.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.700.61-0.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.700.61-0.28
Tax0.770.17-0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.930.44-0.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.930.44-0.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.930.44-0.23
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.870.88-0.47
Diluted EPS3.870.88-0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.870.88-0.47
Diluted EPS3.870.88-0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Invest and Prec #Investment and Precision Castings #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:33 pm