Invest and Prec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 31.03% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Investment and Precision Castings are:Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 927.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2022 up 111.07% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.
|Invest and Prec shares closed at 305.35 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.
|Investment and Precision Castings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.83
|44.29
|31.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.83
|44.29
|31.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.36
|17.58
|12.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.00
|-1.11
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|1.87
|1.82
|Depreciation
|1.81
|1.81
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.68
|22.13
|14.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|2.01
|1.18
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.16
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.67
|2.17
|1.22
|Interest
|1.96
|1.56
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.70
|0.61
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.70
|0.61
|-0.28
|Tax
|0.77
|0.17
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.93
|0.44
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.93
|0.44
|-0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.93
|0.44
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.87
|0.88
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|3.87
|0.88
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.87
|0.88
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|3.87
|0.88
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited