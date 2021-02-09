Invest and Prec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore in December 2020 down 51.94% from Rs. 71.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2020 up 270.94% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2020 down 26.84% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2019.

Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2019.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 219.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.08% returns over the last 6 months and 15.20% over the last 12 months.