Inventure Grow Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2019 down 5.73% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2019 down 9228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2019 down 1753.19% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.
Inventure Grow shares closed at 14.30 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.39
|3.57
|5.58
|Other Operating Income
|0.87
|0.99
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.26
|4.56
|5.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.42
|0.78
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|1.49
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.25
|2.79
|4.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.92
|-0.66
|-0.44
|Other Income
|1.00
|1.04
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.92
|0.38
|0.31
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.07
|0.24
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.07
|0.24
|0.15
|Tax
|-1.68
|-0.01
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.39
|0.25
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.39
|0.25
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|84.00
|84.00
|84.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|0.03
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|0.03
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited