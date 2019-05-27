Inventure Grow Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2019 down 5.73% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2019 down 9228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2019 down 1753.19% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 14.30 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.