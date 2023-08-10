Inventure Grow Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, up 96.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in June 2023 up 96.87% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 48.59% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 40.17% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 1.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.02% returns over the last 6 months and -29.09% over the last 12 months.