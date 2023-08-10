English
    Inventure Grow Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, up 96.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in June 2023 up 96.87% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 48.59% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 40.17% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

    Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Inventure Grow shares closed at 1.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.02% returns over the last 6 months and -29.09% over the last 12 months.

    Inventure Growth and Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.358.136.28
    Other Operating Income0.470.880.74
    Total Income From Operations13.829.017.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.272.540.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.64-0.18-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.221.52
    Depreciation0.160.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.12--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.904.623.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.810.531.77
    Other Income0.400.330.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.862.13
    Interest0.080.100.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.130.762.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.130.762.08
    Tax0.400.290.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.730.471.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.730.471.42
    Equity Share Capital84.0084.0084.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.02
    Diluted EPS0.010.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.02
    Diluted EPS0.010.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

