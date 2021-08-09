Inventure Grow Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, up 69.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2021 up 69.04% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 up 8.89% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 up 18% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2020.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 3.40 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 93.18% over the last 12 months.