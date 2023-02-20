Inventure Grow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 up 15.16% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 76.29% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 56.8% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2021.
Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.11 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.37% returns over the last 6 months and -51.38% over the last 12 months.
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.36
|12.14
|9.05
|Other Operating Income
|0.88
|0.78
|0.71
|Total Income From Operations
|11.24
|12.92
|9.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.04
|6.35
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.79
|-0.59
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|1.30
|1.75
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.08
|--
|0.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.58
|4.06
|5.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.91
|1.64
|1.76
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.43
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|2.07
|3.19
|Interest
|0.12
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.15
|2.03
|3.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.15
|2.03
|3.07
|Tax
|0.60
|0.28
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.55
|1.75
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.55
|1.75
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|84.00
|84.00
|84.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited