Inventure Grow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 up 15.16% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 76.29% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 56.8% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2021.
Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021. Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.11 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.37% returns over the last 6 months and -51.38% over the last 12 months.
Inventure Growth and Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.3612.149.05
Other Operating Income0.880.780.71
Total Income From Operations11.2412.929.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.046.35--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79-0.590.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.681.301.75
Depreciation0.160.160.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.08--0.10
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.584.065.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.911.641.76
Other Income0.360.431.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.272.073.19
Interest0.120.040.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.152.033.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.152.033.07
Tax0.600.280.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.551.752.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.551.752.32
Equity Share Capital84.0084.0084.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.020.03
Diluted EPS0.010.020.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.020.03
Diluted EPS0.010.020.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Inventure Grow #Inventure Growth and Securities #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:21 pm