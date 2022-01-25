Inventure Grow Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, up 82.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in December 2021 up 82.43% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 up 101.74% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2021 up 80.87% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 5.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.33% returns over the last 6 months and 280.00% over the last 12 months.