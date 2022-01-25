MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Inventure Grow Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, up 82.43% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in December 2021 up 82.43% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 up 101.74% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2021 up 80.87% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 5.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.33% returns over the last 6 months and 280.00% over the last 12 months.

Inventure Growth and Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations9.057.054.88
Other Operating Income0.710.630.47
Total Income From Operations9.767.685.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.83---0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.751.311.43
Depreciation0.120.110.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.10--0.11
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.205.083.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.761.180.36
Other Income1.431.561.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.192.741.74
Interest0.120.100.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.072.641.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.072.641.72
Tax0.750.330.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.322.311.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.322.311.15
Equity Share Capital84.0084.0084.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.030.14
Diluted EPS0.030.030.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.030.14
Diluted EPS0.030.030.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 am

