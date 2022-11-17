Inventure Grow Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in September 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 10.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 61.35% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 48.86% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2021.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.56% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.