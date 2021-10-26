Inventure Grow Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, up 28.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in September 2021 up 28.06% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021 down 11.06% from Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2021 down 23.48% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2020.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2020.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)