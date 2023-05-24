Inventure Grow Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore, up 38.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore in March 2023 up 38.28% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 100.96% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2023 up 91.34% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

Inventure Grow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 1.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.73% returns over the last 6 months and -36.21% over the last 12 months.