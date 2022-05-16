Inventure Grow Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, down 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in March 2022 down 29.77% from Rs. 14.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022 down 73.88% from Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 down 72.01% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2021.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2021.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.74% over the last 12 months.