Inventure Grow Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore, up 89.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore in June 2023 up 89.34% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 67.26% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2023 down 45.62% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 1.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.02% returns over the last 6 months and -29.09% over the last 12 months.