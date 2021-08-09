Inventure Grow Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore, up 78.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore in June 2021 up 78.94% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2021 up 362.75% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2021 up 477.85% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

Inventure Grow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 3.40 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 93.18% over the last 12 months.