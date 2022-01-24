Inventure Grow Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.24 crore, up 68.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.24 crore in December 2021 up 68.88% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021 up 128.18% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021 up 95.87% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2020.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 5.95 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.61% returns over the last 6 months and 269.57% over the last 12 months.