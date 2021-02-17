Inventure Grow Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 45.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in December 2020 up 45.72% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 176.69% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020 up 232.91% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2019.

Inventure Grow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Inventure Grow shares closed at 20.60 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and 56.65% over the last 12 months.