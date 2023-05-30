Intrasoft Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 73.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 73.57% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 120.23% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 86.54% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 137.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.