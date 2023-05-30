Intrasoft Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 73.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 73.57% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 120.23% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 86.54% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.
Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 137.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.
|Intrasoft Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|1.97
|2.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|1.97
|2.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|1.40
|1.66
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.38
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|0.05
|0.13
|Other Income
|1.54
|1.28
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|1.33
|0.86
|Interest
|0.27
|0.19
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|1.14
|0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|1.14
|0.83
|Tax
|-0.03
|1.08
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.06
|1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.06
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|14.73
|14.73
|14.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited