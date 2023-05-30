English
    Intrasoft Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 73.57% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 73.57% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 120.23% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 86.54% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

    Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 137.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.

    Intrasoft Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.731.972.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.731.972.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.511.401.66
    Depreciation0.130.130.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.380.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.540.050.13
    Other Income1.541.280.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.011.330.86
    Interest0.270.190.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.261.140.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.261.140.83
    Tax-0.031.08-0.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.230.061.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.230.061.15
    Equity Share Capital14.7314.7314.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.040.78
    Diluted EPS-0.160.040.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.040.78
    Diluted EPS-0.160.040.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am