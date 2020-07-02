Intrasoft Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in March 2020 down 6.72% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 54.78% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 56.69% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2019.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2019.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 52.40 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.79% over the last 12 months.