Intrasoft Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.52 crore, down 27.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.52 crore in March 2020 down 27.24% from Rs. 171.14 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 102.15% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2020 up 10.08% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.
Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 52.40 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.79% over the last 12 months.
|Intrasoft Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.52
|138.15
|171.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.52
|138.15
|171.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.08
|4.21
|3.56
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.02
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|18.41
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.37
|131.48
|148.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|1.44
|0.35
|Other Income
|1.55
|1.04
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.55
|2.48
|1.96
|Interest
|1.63
|1.26
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|1.22
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|1.22
|0.42
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|1.22
|2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|1.22
|2.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|1.22
|2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|14.73
|14.73
|14.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.83
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.83
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.83
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.83
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am