Intrasoft Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.52 crore, down 27.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.52 crore in March 2020 down 27.24% from Rs. 171.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 102.15% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2020 up 10.08% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 52.40 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.79% over the last 12 months.