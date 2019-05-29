Intrasoft Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 171.14 crore, down 39.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.14 crore in March 2019 down 39.84% from Rs. 284.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019 up 110.4% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019 down 21.19% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2018.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2018.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 97.45 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.93% returns over the last 6 months and -82.13% over the last 12 months.