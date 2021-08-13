Intrasoft Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.39 crore, down 52.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.39 crore in June 2021 down 52.35% from Rs. 216.95 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021 up 34.92% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2021 up 6.98% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2020.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2020.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 123.90 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.43% returns over the last 6 months and 93.59% over the last 12 months.