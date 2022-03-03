Intrasoft Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.75 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.75 crore in December 2021 down 7.83% from Rs. 122.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021 up 0.32% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2021 up 19.91% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 207.05 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.95% returns over the last 6 months and 210.65% over the last 12 months.