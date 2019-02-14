Intrasoft Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 191.30 crore, down 43.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.30 crore in December 2018 down 43.45% from Rs. 338.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018 down 54.58% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2018 down 46.74% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2017.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2017.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 139.05 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.33% returns over the last 6 months and -78.41% over the last 12 months.