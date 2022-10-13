Intl Travel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 92.59% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 45.39 42.32 23.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 45.39 42.32 23.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.44 9.30 8.20 Depreciation 1.28 1.25 1.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.94 28.20 18.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.73 3.57 -4.38 Other Income 0.80 0.31 0.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.53 3.88 -3.64 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.52 3.87 -3.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.52 3.87 -3.67 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.52 3.87 -3.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.52 3.87 -3.67 Equity Share Capital 7.99 7.99 7.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.66 4.84 -4.60 Diluted EPS 5.66 4.84 -4.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.66 4.84 -4.60 Diluted EPS 5.66 4.84 -4.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited