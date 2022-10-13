 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intl Travel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 92.59% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore in September 2022 up 92.59% from Rs. 23.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2022 up 223.12% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2022 up 405.79% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.
Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in September 2021. Intl Travel shares closed at 221.10 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.45% returns over the last 6 months and 138.90% over the last 12 months.
International Travel House
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations45.3942.3223.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.3942.3223.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.449.308.20
Depreciation1.281.251.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.9428.2018.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.733.57-4.38
Other Income0.800.310.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.533.88-3.64
Interest0.010.010.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.523.87-3.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.523.87-3.67
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.523.87-3.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.523.87-3.67
Equity Share Capital7.997.997.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.664.84-4.60
Diluted EPS5.664.84-4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.664.84-4.60
Diluted EPS5.664.84-4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
