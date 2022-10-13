Intl Travel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 92.59% Y-o-Y
October 13, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore in September 2022 up 92.59% from Rs. 23.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2022 up 223.12% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2022 up 405.79% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.
Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in September 2021.
|Intl Travel shares closed at 221.10 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.45% returns over the last 6 months and 138.90% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.39
|42.32
|23.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.39
|42.32
|23.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.44
|9.30
|8.20
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.25
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.94
|28.20
|18.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.73
|3.57
|-4.38
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.31
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.53
|3.88
|-3.64
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.52
|3.87
|-3.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.52
|3.87
|-3.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.52
|3.87
|-3.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.52
|3.87
|-3.67
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.66
|4.84
|-4.60
|Diluted EPS
|5.66
|4.84
|-4.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.66
|4.84
|-4.60
|Diluted EPS
|5.66
|4.84
|-4.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
