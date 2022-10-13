Intl Travel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 92.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore in September 2022 up 92.59% from Rs. 23.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2022 up 223.12% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2022 up 405.79% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in September 2021.