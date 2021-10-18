Intl Travel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore, up 66.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore in September 2021 up 66.16% from Rs. 14.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021 up 68.56% from Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021 up 79.07% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2020.

Intl Travel shares closed at 91.85 on October 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.02% returns over the last 6 months and 91.35% over the last 12 months.