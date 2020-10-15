Intl Travel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore, down 74.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore in September 2020 down 74.13% from Rs. 54.83 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020 down 449.37% from Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2020 down 2554.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2019.
Intl Travel shares closed at 49.30 on October 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -40.35% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.18
|8.15
|54.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.18
|8.15
|54.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.99
|12.02
|14.19
|Depreciation
|2.55
|2.68
|2.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.57
|10.09
|40.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.92
|-16.63
|-2.52
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.71
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.63
|-15.92
|-2.47
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.69
|-15.98
|-2.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.69
|-15.98
|-2.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.69
|-15.98
|-2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.69
|-15.98
|-2.13
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.61
|-19.99
|-2.66
|Diluted EPS
|-14.61
|-19.99
|-2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.61
|-19.99
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-14.61
|-19.99
|-2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm