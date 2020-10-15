Intl Travel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore, down 74.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore in September 2020 down 74.13% from Rs. 54.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2020 down 449.37% from Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2020 down 2554.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2019.

Intl Travel shares closed at 49.30 on October 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -40.35% over the last 12 months.