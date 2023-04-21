English
    Intl Travel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore, up 83.03% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore in March 2023 up 83.03% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2023 up 1271.86% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2023 up 25000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 19.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

    Intl Travel shares closed at 259.35 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 101.28% over the last 12 months.

    International Travel House
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3945.9427.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3945.9427.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5711.058.59
    Depreciation1.931.521.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.0730.0119.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.823.37-1.79
    Other Income0.721.020.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.544.39-1.32
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.534.38-1.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.534.38-1.33
    Tax-10.07----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.614.38-1.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.614.38-1.33
    Equity Share Capital7.997.997.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.525.48-1.67
    Diluted EPS19.525.48-1.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.525.48-1.67
    Diluted EPS19.525.48-1.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #International Travel House #Intl Travel #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Apr 21, 2023 09:11 am