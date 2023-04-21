Intl Travel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore, up 83.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore in March 2023 up 83.03% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2023 up 1271.86% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2023 up 25000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 19.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

Intl Travel shares closed at 259.35 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 101.28% over the last 12 months.