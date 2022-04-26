 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intl Travel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in March 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 20.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 99.36% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.

Intl Travel shares closed at 122.90 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.10% returns over the last 6 months and 100.65% over the last 12 months.

International Travel House
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.53 32.28 20.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.53 32.28 20.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.59 7.10 7.51
Depreciation 1.29 1.39 1.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.44 22.04 18.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.79 1.75 -7.50
Other Income 0.47 0.46 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 2.21 -6.66
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.33 2.20 -6.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.33 2.20 -6.71
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.33 2.20 -6.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.33 2.20 -6.71
Equity Share Capital 7.99 7.99 7.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.67 2.75 -8.39
Diluted EPS -1.67 2.75 -8.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.67 2.75 -8.39
Diluted EPS -1.67 2.75 -8.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #International Travel House #Intl Travel #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.