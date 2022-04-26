Intl Travel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y
April 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in March 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 20.78 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 99.36% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.
Intl Travel shares closed at 122.90 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.10% returns over the last 6 months and 100.65% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.53
|32.28
|20.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.53
|32.28
|20.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.59
|7.10
|7.51
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.39
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.44
|22.04
|18.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|1.75
|-7.50
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.46
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|2.21
|-6.66
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.33
|2.20
|-6.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.33
|2.20
|-6.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.33
|2.20
|-6.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.33
|2.20
|-6.71
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|2.75
|-8.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|2.75
|-8.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|2.75
|-8.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|2.75
|-8.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
