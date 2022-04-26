Intl Travel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in March 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 20.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 99.36% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.

Intl Travel shares closed at 122.90 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.10% returns over the last 6 months and 100.65% over the last 12 months.