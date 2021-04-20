Intl Travel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore, down 54.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore in March 2021 down 54.9% from Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021 down 71.84% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021 down 379.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.

Intl Travel shares closed at 57.40 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.