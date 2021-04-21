MARKET NEWS

Intl Travel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore, down 54.9% Y-o-Y

April 21, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore in March 2021 down 54.9% from Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021 down 71.84% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021 down 379.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.

Intl Travel shares closed at 57.40 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.

International Travel House
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations20.7816.2746.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.7816.2746.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.519.2713.49
Depreciation1.962.332.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.8116.2433.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.50-11.58-3.86
Other Income0.840.930.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.66-10.65-3.77
Interest0.040.050.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.71-10.70-3.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.71-10.70-3.82
Tax----0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.71-10.70-3.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.71-10.70-3.90
Equity Share Capital7.997.997.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.39-13.38-4.88
Diluted EPS-8.39-13.38-4.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.39-13.38-4.88
Diluted EPS-8.39-13.38-4.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 21, 2021 02:53 pm

