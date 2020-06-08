Intl Travel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.08 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.08 crore in March 2020 down 14.95% from Rs. 54.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020 down 1080.95% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 129.7% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

Intl Travel shares closed at 50.00 on June 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months and -58.00% over the last 12 months.