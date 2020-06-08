App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intl Travel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.08 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.08 crore in March 2020 down 14.95% from Rs. 54.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020 down 1080.95% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 129.7% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

Intl Travel shares closed at 50.00 on June 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months and -58.00% over the last 12 months.

International Travel House
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations46.0856.8654.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.0856.8654.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.4914.2513.96
Depreciation2.792.972.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.6641.1837.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.86-1.540.20
Other Income0.090.070.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.77-1.470.59
Interest0.050.220.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.82-1.690.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.82-1.690.58
Tax0.08-0.430.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.90-1.260.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.90-1.260.40
Equity Share Capital7.997.997.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.88-1.580.50
Diluted EPS-4.88-1.580.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.88-1.580.50
Diluted EPS-4.88-1.580.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #International Travel House #Intl Travel #Miscellaneous #Results

