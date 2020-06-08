Intl Travel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.08 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.08 crore in March 2020 down 14.95% from Rs. 54.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020 down 1080.95% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 129.7% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.
Intl Travel shares closed at 50.00 on June 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months and -58.00% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.08
|56.86
|54.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.08
|56.86
|54.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.49
|14.25
|13.96
|Depreciation
|2.79
|2.97
|2.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.66
|41.18
|37.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|-1.54
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.77
|-1.47
|0.59
|Interest
|0.05
|0.22
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-1.69
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.82
|-1.69
|0.58
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.43
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.90
|-1.26
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.90
|-1.26
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-1.58
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-1.58
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-1.58
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-1.58
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am