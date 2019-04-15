Intl Travel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.18 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.18 crore in March 2019 up 1.7% from Rs. 53.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 78.97% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019 down 46.43% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2018.

Intl Travel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2018.

Intl Travel shares closed at 138.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.47% over the last 12 months.