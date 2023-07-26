English
    Intl Travel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, up 22.73% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in June 2023 up 22.73% from Rs. 42.32 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2023 up 50.05% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2023 up 88.3% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.
    Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2022.Intl Travel shares closed at 342.70 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.08% returns over the last 6 months and 147.88% over the last 12 months.
    International Travel House
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.9450.3942.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.9450.3942.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.1011.579.30
    Depreciation1.771.931.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.7832.0728.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.284.823.57
    Other Income0.610.720.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.895.543.88
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.885.533.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.885.533.87
    Tax2.07-10.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.8115.613.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.8115.613.87
    Equity Share Capital7.997.997.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2719.524.84
    Diluted EPS7.2719.524.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2719.524.84
    Diluted EPS7.2719.524.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #International Travel House #Intl Travel #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

