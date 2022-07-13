Intl Travel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.32 crore, up 290.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.32 crore in June 2022 up 290.96% from Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022 up 149.07% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022 up 185.36% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021.

Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.87 in June 2021.

Intl Travel shares closed at 111.15 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.82% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.